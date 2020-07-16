Beverly "Bev" Walton

CREVE COEUR - Beverly June "Bev" Walton, 88, of Creve Coeur, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.

Born April 11, 1932 in East Peoria to George and Martha (Richardson) Copeland, she married Thomas "Tom" Walton on June 9, 1951 in Creve Coeur. He survives.

Also surviving are three children, Linda (Stan) Biggs of Creve Coeur, Mike (Stephanie) Walton of Creve Coeur and Becky (Troy) Farrow of New Braunfels, Texas; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Cecil and three sisters, Wilma, Hazel and Ruby.

Bev enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing and doing plastic canvas. She took great joy in sending cards to family and friends.

Bev was a longtime and active member of Bethel Memorial United Church of Christ in Creve Coeur where she served as treasurer for the Women's Fellowship.

Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Visitation will two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.

Memorial contributions may be given to Bethel Memorial United Church of Christ, 201 South Main Street, Creve Coeur, Illinois 61610.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley,com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store