Beverly Weber
METAMORA - Beverly A. Weber, a longtime member of the Dixon, IL, community, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the age of 94, in Metamora, IL, after a brief battle with cancer.
Bev was born on December 3, 1924, in Mattoon, IL, to Frank and Gertrude Roberts Barber. She was raised on a farm in Neoga, IL, with her parents and two brothers. Bev met her husband, Stanley Weber, at the University of Illinois and they were married on August 31, 1947, at the First Presbyterian Church of Neoga. The education system brought Bev and Stan to Dixon in 1963. Bev retired from teaching at the Dixon Developmental Center in 1982.
Bev enjoyed more than 50 years of membership with the PEO AC Chapter and the Phidian Art Club. She served the Hospice of Rock River Valley and the First Presbyterian Church in Dixon. Bev enjoyed traveling with Stan to many U.S. States and countries in the world. Over the years, they were active players of bridge, golf, tennis, snow skiing, square dancing, ballroom dancing and piloting. Together they enjoyed spending time with their daughters and their families, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bev is survived by husband, Stan; daughters, Penny (Bill) Hinrichs of Rochester, IL, Cheryl (Ron) Budzinski of Peoria, IL, and Cindy (Bob) Byrd of Oregon, IL; and six grandchildren, Tim (Nina) Hinrichs of Los Altos CA, John (Mari) Hinrichs of Chicago, Nikki Budzinski of Chicago, Annie (Andres) Bardelas of Geneva IL, Tyler (Kaitlin) Byrd of Bloomington IL, and Wyatt (Trisha) Byrd of Lake in the Hills, IL; along with six great-grandchildren, Alex and Nathan Hinrichs, Noah, Emma and Will Bardelas and Amelia Byrd.
Cremation rites have been accorded, with a private family memorial service to be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Stan Weber, 1115 Harbers Lane, Apt 142, Metamora, IL 61548, or by visiting www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St Jude's Children Hospital, 530 NE Glen Oak, Peoria, IL 61637; or Sauk Valley College Foundation for Scholarships, 173 IL Rt. 2, Dixon, IL 61021.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with her services.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019