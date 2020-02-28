Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
All Saints Greek Orthodox Church
Bichara "Charlie" Muvdi


1927 - 2020
Bichara "Charlie" Muvdi Obituary
Bichara "Charlie" Muvdi
PEORIA - Bichara "Charlie" Muvdi, age 92, of Peoria, passed away peacefully at 8:22 AM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Heartis of Peoria surrounded by his loving family.
Born August 16, 1927 in Barranquilla, Columbia a son to Bichara and Amelia Muvdi. On January 26, 1952 he married the love of his life Gladys Abdo and together they celebrated and cherished 68 years of Marriage. Bichara was a well established Civil Engineer having written 4 books including additions, with has last publication at the ripe age of 89.He spent 40 years at Bradley University as a professor of Civil engineering and Construction, was Chairman of Civil Engineering and Construction as well as acting Dean of the College of Engineering. He was a current member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, a Rotarian member, Chairman and President; and Putnam Award Recipient. Bichara volunteered for the City of Peoria and was a lifetime donor to the Heart of Illinois Harvest. He was an accomplished, respected, wise, practical and devoted husband, father, and friend. He cherished every moment he could spend with his family and held a special bond with his daughter Patti. Bichara was dearly loved, cherished by many, and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his loving wife Gladys of Peoria; beloved daughter Patti Muvdi-Moya of Chicago, IL one son Dr. Charles (Dr. Diane) Bonaccorsi-Muvdi of Reading, Pa.; one granddaughter and two grandsons: Valerie (Juan Carlos) Cabrera, Richard, and Christopher (Anne) Muvdi; and a great-grandson Sebastian Cabrera; one brother George and one sister Nina.
Bichara was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Kathy, brother Fereed and one sister Olga.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church with Fr. Anastasios Theodoropulos officiating. Entombment will follow in Swan Lake Mausoleum.
Memorials in Bichara's memory may be made to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
