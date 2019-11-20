|
Bill Bliss
WASHINGTON - William "Bill" G. Bliss, 93, of Washington, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away at 2:55 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Washington Senior Living.
Surviving are his nephews, David (Elaine) Sledgister of Alexandria, VA, and Richard (Melody) Sledgister of Metamora; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother and his wife, David (Betty) Bliss; his sister and her husband, Marilyn F. (Darrell) Sledgister; and an infant brother, Richard.
Bill was born on October 23, 1926, in Yates City, IL, to the late Glenn T. and Lillian Margaret Larson Bliss. He grew up around Yates City and graduated from high school there. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1949-1953 as part of the elite special force, the Underwater Demolition Teams. During his time with the UDT, he served in the Pacific Theatre during World War II and during the Korean War. It was during his time of service that he was found to have an IQ of 161. Upon returning home, Bill has a fixture in Chillicothe for many years as the owner of Bliss Radio and TV Repair, until he retired in 1974. He loved to tinker and repair things, even in retirement. Bill enjoyed science fiction and was a published author and talented artist. He enjoyed antique comic strips and especially, chocolate. Bill was a unique, intelligent individual and he will be missed.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Gary Salm will officiate. Family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Yates City Cemetery in Yates City.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans Heart of Illinois Chapter #1.
Bill's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019