Bill E. Jones
TOULON - Bill E. Jones, 93, of Kewanee, formerly of Toulon, passed away from Covid-19 at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.
A vehicle visitation will be from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Staff will be onsite to direct and assist as you greet the family from your vehicle. A private family burial will be in Toulon Cemetery. The Rev. Ed Jones will officiate.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Bill's family on his tribute wall, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com
