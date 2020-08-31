1/1
Bill E. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill E. Jones
TOULON - Bill E. Jones, 93, of Kewanee, formerly of Toulon, passed away from Covid-19 at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.
A vehicle visitation will be from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Staff will be onsite to direct and assist as you greet the family from your vehicle. A private family burial will be in Toulon Cemetery. The Rev. Ed Jones will officiate.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Bill's family on his tribute wall, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved