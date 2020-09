Bill E. JonesTOULON - Bill E. Jones, 93, of Kewanee, formerly of Toulon, passed away from Covid-19 at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.A vehicle visitation will be from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Staff will be onsite to direct and assist as you greet the family from your vehicle. A private family burial will be in Toulon Cemetery. The Rev. Ed Jones will officiate.For full obituary and to leave condolences for Bill's family on his tribute wall, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com