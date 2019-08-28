Home

The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bill Fliege


1945 - 2019
Bill Fliege Obituary
Bill Fliege
PEORIA - Bill Fliege, 74, of Metamora passed away at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his residence.
Born March 16, 1945, in Peoria, a son of Henry and Marcella Seebree Fliege, he married Joan Benedetto in 1976 in Chicago. She preceded Bill in death in September of 2004.
Also preceding Bill in death were one son, Craig; one grandson, Christopher; his parents; and one brother, Robert Fliege.
A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bill is survived by two sons, James (Barbra) Fliege of Balch Springs, TX, and Robert (Alicia) Fliege of Villa Park, IL; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Thomas D. (Cheryl) Fliege of Peoria.
Bill worked for General Electric as a nuclear turbine specialist for 40 years, retiring as a mechanical engineer. He graduated from Peoria High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana, in 1968. A well-rounded sportsman, Bill was known for his love of learning, and was an especially skilled welder.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Wilton Mortuary. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019
