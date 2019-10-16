Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Bill French


1957 - 2019
Bill French
PEORIA - Bill French, 62, of Peoria died unexpectedly on Monday, October 14, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be Friday from 12 noon until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Among survivors are his wife, Diane of Peoria.
To view the complete obituary, visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
