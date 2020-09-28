1/1
Bill Hillegonds
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Hillegonds
WASHINGTON - William E. "Bill" Hillegonds, 50, of Washington, IL, died at 7:48 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria, IL.
Born on June 18, 1970, in Peoria, IL, to Terry C. and Judith L. Anderson Hillegonds, he married Katherine I. Foerster on October 9, 1992. She survives.
Also surviving are his father, Terry Hillegonds of Washington, IL; 2 children, Alex W. Hillegonds of Washington, IL, and Erin K. Hillegonds of Eau Claire, WI; and 1 sister, Carrie (Dave) Jassman of Mahomet, IL.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Bill worked for Washington Builders, doing construction and restoration, and was a realtor at WRC, Inc. Realtors in Washington. He was a 1988 graduate of Washington Community High School and a 1992 graduate of Valparaiso University, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha.
Bill was a devoted father and a lifelong fan of Chicago sports, most especially the Cubs.
Services will be private. A public visitation will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to an education fund for his children, c/o Washington State Bank.
Bill's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved