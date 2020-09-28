Bill Hillegonds
WASHINGTON - William E. "Bill" Hillegonds, 50, of Washington, IL, died at 7:48 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria, IL.
Born on June 18, 1970, in Peoria, IL, to Terry C. and Judith L. Anderson Hillegonds, he married Katherine I. Foerster on October 9, 1992. She survives.
Also surviving are his father, Terry Hillegonds of Washington, IL; 2 children, Alex W. Hillegonds of Washington, IL, and Erin K. Hillegonds of Eau Claire, WI; and 1 sister, Carrie (Dave) Jassman of Mahomet, IL.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Bill worked for Washington Builders, doing construction and restoration, and was a realtor at WRC, Inc. Realtors in Washington. He was a 1988 graduate of Washington Community High School and a 1992 graduate of Valparaiso University, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha.
Bill was a devoted father and a lifelong fan of Chicago sports, most especially the Cubs.
Services will be private. A public visitation will be from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to an education fund for his children, c/o Washington State Bank.
Bill's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
