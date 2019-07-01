|
|
Bill Shrier
GOODFIELD - William "Bill" Shrier, 82, of Goodfield passed away at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Bill was born on December 15, 1936, in Peoria to the late Merlin and Ruth Gottwald Shrier. He married Jean Nessel on August 19, 1966, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Jean of Goodfield; sons, Paul Shrier (Rebecca Krauss) and David Shrier; daughter-in-law, Melissa Shrier (Shawn Bowen); and grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas and Maya Shrier.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Norma Shrier.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Bill graduated from Bradley University with a Master's Degree in Speech and Theater and went on to manage Corn Stock Theater in Peoria. He retired as a professor from Illinois Central College after 30 years. In retirement, he enjoyed working at Barnes & Noble in Bloomington. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria for many years. He was also a friend of Bill W. for over 40 years.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Peoria. Inurnment will be at the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Bill's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 1 to July 3, 2019