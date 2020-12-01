Bill Stevens
FARMINGTON - Bill G. Stevens, 82, of Farmington passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Casa De La Luz Hospice Home in Tucson, Arizona.
He was born on March 1, 1938, to Roy and Hazel (Hudson) Stevens. They preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Kay (Tuttle) Stevens. They shared 61 years of marriage together. They were married on September 6, 1959, at the Farmington United Methodist Church.
Also surviving are three children, Bradley (Linda) Stevens of Casa Grande, Arizona, Nancy Warner of Williamsfield, Illinois, and Gary (Karmin) Stevens of Peoria, Illinois; one sister, Judy (Bob) Organiscak of Elmwood, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Nicolas (Margi) Stevens, Justin (Alix) Stevens, Alexander (Nancy) Stevens, Kellie (Kirklan) Howell, Grant Stevens, Brooke Stevens, Benjamin Warner and Molly Warner; and six great-grandchildren, Nolan Stevens, Hudson Stevens, Gianna Stevens, Josephine Stevens, Eloise Stevens and Cristian Stevens.
Bill graduated from the Farmington Community High School, class of 1955, and over the years he used his great organizing skills to plan their class reunions.
Bill worked at Caterpillar for 42 years, retiring in 1997.
In retirement, Bill and Kay spent 20 years wintering in Tucson, Arizona. He enjoyed camping in his motorhome and riding horses with friends and family.
He was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church and a 50-year member of the Farmington Moose Lodge. Bill enjoyed golf and was a member of the Maple Lane Country Club in Elmwood. He was also a past officer of the Illinois State Stock Horse Association.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held in late April of 2021.
Memorials may be made to Farmington United Methodist Church.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com
.