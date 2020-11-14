Billie Antonacci
PEORIA - Billie "Will" Antonacci, 80, of Peoria passed away at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Billie was born on February 21, 1940, to Bill and Wilma Sisk in Ransom, Illinois. She married Tom Antonacci on October 17, 1964. He was the love of her life for 56 years. He survives. Together they enjoyed an active life of boating, fishing, many festive events with friends and, later, spending time at their second home in Florida.
Billie is also survived by one child, Steve Antonacci of Chillicothe, IL.
Billie worked for the Federal Bankruptcy Court in Peoria for 25 years. She retired to spend more time helping Tom with their successful apartment rental business and travel.
Billie loved the outdoors, especially in and on water. In her early years, that included water skiing and scuba diving. In her later years, she enjoyed a good boat ride on smooth bay waters and deep sea fishing in the Gulf.
Billie liked to garden. She would plant colorful flowers around the house that would bloom all summer long.
Billie loved the holidays and Christmas was one of her favorites. Instead of shopping on the day after Thanksgiving, she would assemble an entire miniature Department 56 Christmas town that took up half the living room.
Billie was a devoted partner, mother and friend who could brighten the room with her smile. She will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life gathering will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com
.