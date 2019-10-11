|
|
Billie "Bill" Pippin
BARTONVILLE - Billie "Bill" Dean Pippin 70 of Bartonville passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Hospital in Peoria.
Bill was born on April 23, 1949 in Booneville, Mississippi, to Vernon and Helen Pippin. Bill met the love of his life, Paula Weber, his high school sweetheart. They shared a once in a life time kind of love and built such a beautiful life together. They were married on March 4, 1972 in Bartonville.
Preceding him in death were his parents. Surviving are his children Angie (Chris) Borman of Morton, Il and Tony (Karen) Pippin of Morton, Il; and three grandchildren, Olivia and Tyler Pippin and Rylee Borman; one brother, Jerry (Jan) Pippin of Mapleton; one sister Pat (Carl) Allsup; plus several nieces and nephews.
Bill graduated from Limestone High School in 1967 where he was a talented athlete in baseball, basketball and football. He played American Legion Baseball and loved playing 16 years in the Sunday Morning League. Bill had such a love for baseball. Bill received his B.A. degree in education from William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa where he played baseball.
Bill began his career as a teacher and coach where he had a positive influence on the lives of the students, parents, and co-workers. Bill worked as the Limestone Little League Baseball Director.
During his summer baseball coaching, Bill led teams to numerous championships, but most importantly he taught teams life lessons. He had the ability to get the best out of each player.
Bill made the decision to switch careers to sales and ended up with 30 successful and rewarding years in orthopedic sales. He was recognized for so many accomplishments and awards; The Ring Club for outstanding sales, The President's Award, The Central Area Director's Growth Award, Sales Objective Achievement Awards and Best Sales Rep Award.
Bill's example to his family was an inspiration to them and they loved him very much. His greatest treasures in life were his children Tony and Angie and his grandchildren Olivia, Tyler, and Rylee. They brought such joy and happiness to Bill. He was a devoted husband, loving dad, and proud grandpa.
Bill had a wonderful personality that brought smiles to whomever he met. He touched so many lives with his caring attitude. We will miss him so very much.
His family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at the Illinois Cancer Care and the Oncology Floor at St. Francis Medical Center for their care and compassion for Bill.
Visitation will be October 15th, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Davison Fulton-Bartonville Chapel. Private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Care Center and Limestone Youth Baseball. Condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019