Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
Billie R. "Bill" Trotter


1935 - 2019
Billie R. "Bill" Trotter Obituary
Billie R. "Bill" Trotter
METAMORA - Billie R. "Bill" Trotter, 84, of Metamora, IL, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
He was born on August 7, 1935, in Wayne City, IL, to Loren and Marie (Alexander) Trotter. He married Josephine "Josie" Alig on July 31, 1965. She passed away on May 23, 2019.
Surviving are one daughter, Suzette (Charles) Boyd of Jasper, AL; one son, Jason (Tiffany) Trotter of Cincinnati, OH; four grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Kenneth and Jack; and two nephews.
Bill served two years in the U.S. Marines. After his discharge, he worked 36 years for Illinois Bell and Ameritech (AT&T). After his retirement, he continued to work laying cables for an independent company. He also worked at Jim McComb Chevrolet for several years. Bill enjoyed working on cars and helping others with whatever was needed.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with Pastor Gary Salm officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora. A luncheon at Christian Union Church will follow the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
