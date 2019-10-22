|
|
Billy E. Dennis
WASHINGTON - Billy Edward Dennis, age 85, of Washington, formerly of East Peoria, died at 4:58 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born on June 24, 1934, in Marshall, MO, the son of Les and Loraine (Boillot) Dennis. Billy married Margaret Weaver on June 2, 1956, in Shackelford, MO, and they spent 51 wonderful years together before her passing on January 17, 2008.
Billy is survived by his children, Edward J. (Melodie) Dennis of East Peoria, Cheryl A. McClain of Plano, TX, Lori J. (Carl) Schwegmann of Peoria and Gregory A. (Gail) Dennis of Peoria; nine grandchildren; six great-grandsons; and five sisters.
Billy graduated from Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO, where he played football, and in 2002, he was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame.
He worked as a District Manager for Keebler Cookie Company, and later worked for Prairie Farms Dairy as a Sales Representative, and retired in 1997. St. Monica's Catholic Church was Billy's church home for many years. He was a member of the K of C Msgr. E.L. Grzybowski Council #7580 and Spalding Assembly #206.
Billy's family would like to thank the staff at Villas of Holly Brook in Washington for their loving care.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019. A visitation for Billy will be held at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., with Rosary at 6:45 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Marshall, MO, on Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to his church or the .
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019