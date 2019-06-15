|
Birdie Day
PEORIA - Birdie Mae Day, 87, originally of Peoria, passed away at 2:26 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Country Comforts Assisted Living Facility in Elmwood, IL.
She was born on December 22, 1931, in Birmingham, AL, to Robert and Leona Scott. She married Austin L. Day on September 4, 1948, in Morganfield, KY.
She is survived by one daughter, Carolyn (Frank) Hitchell of Dunlap; three grandchildren, Amanda Hitchell of Parker, CO, Alana Hitchell of Normal, IL, and Adam Hitchell of Chicago; and three great-grandsons.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Christine Robinson of Birmingham, AL; and four brothers, Clarence Murray of Clanton, AL, and Wayne, Thomas and Robert Murray, all of Washington, IL.
Birdie was a teacher and Manager of Liberty Beauty College in Peoria for over 25 years. She was an active member of the American Business Women's Association.
Visitation will be held at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 1 p.m., followed by the service at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Matthew Thomas Stevenson Trust and mailed to the Attn. of Art Laine, Benjamin F. Edwards CO, 5832 N. Knoxville, Suite B, Peoria, IL 61614.
To view Birdie's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.Davison-Fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 15 to June 17, 2019