|
|
Blanche Mary Slyman
PEORIA - Blanche Mary Slyman, loving wife, mother and grandmother, age 74, of Peoria passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Blanche is survived by her two sons, David Slyman (Annette) and Daniel Slyman; and two granddaughters, Sophie and Sydney Slyman; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Angeline (Rashid) McMurray; as well as her adoring husband, Sidney Slyman.
Blanche was born in Peoria, IL, on November 20, 1944. While she was an only child, she grew up surrounded by many cousins, friends and relatives whose friendships she cherished for her entire life. She attended the Academy of Our Lady Catholic High School in Peoria, graduating in 1962. After high school, she began dating her life-long love, Sidney Slyman, and they were married on August 5, 1967. They enjoyed more than 36 years of devoted, wonderful marriage until he passed in 2004. During the first twenty-five years of their marriage, Blanche and Sidney moved many times throughout the U.S., due to his career, and it was during this time that Blanche particularly shined in her role as homemaker and mother. She looked at each move as an opportunity for a new adventure, to explore new environments and meet new friends, and was an example for her family, especially her boys, to do the same.
After moving for so many years, Blanche and Sidney relocated back to their home town of Peoria in 1992. It was then that Blanche put her many years of experience relocating and choosing houses to work for others, becoming a realtor in 1993. She was a realtor at Jim Maloof Realty and a member of the Peoria Area Association of Realtors for more than two decades. She took joy in serving hundreds of clients find their perfect place to call home and was often personally connected to many of them. Blanche took great pride when they became repeat clients, as well as friends.
Outside of her career as a realtor, family, friends and her faith were the most important thing for Blanche. She enjoyed playing Mahjong on a regular basis, having breakfast with her high school classmates, and most importantly, attending all events for her two granddaughters, whom she loved beyond measure.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, between the hours of 4 to 7 p.m., at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A recitation of the Rosary will take place at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to Mass. Father Patrick Henehan will officiate and burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Peoria, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Blanche's memory can be made to the Heller Center for Kids with Cancer at OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois or Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019