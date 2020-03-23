|
Blanche W. Schaad
PEORIA - Blanche W. Schaad, 95, of Peoria passed away at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born on June 7, 1924, in Rantoul, IL, a daughter of Fred James and Myra (Whitten) McCullough. She married Harold Schaad on December 24, 1946, in Princeville. He preceded her in death on March 18, 1976.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Dianne B. Coulter.
Survivors include her son, Paul (Holly) Schaad of Peoria; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and three sisters.
Blanche was president of the Woman's Club 1982-1983, past president of the Peoria Co. Homemakers Extension Association, IL Homemakers Extension Federation and Vice President from 1980-1983. She also was IL Homemakers Ext. Federal District IV Director from 1976-1979, a member of the Happy Homemaker Ext. Unit in Princeville and the Princeville Woman's Club 16th District GFWC IL Officer for 2 terms.
She was of the Methodist faith.
Private graveside services will be held. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made in Blanche's name to St. Jude.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020