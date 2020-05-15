|
Bliss "Steve" Phillips
PEORIA – Bliss Stevenson Phillips (Steve), 75, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:49 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Pekin. He was born on September 1, 1944 in Bloomington, IN to Bliss Madison and Edna (Whitlow) Phillips. He married Marilyn Landgrebe on August 19, 1967 in Bloomington, IN. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, Matt (Becki) Phillips of Dunlap; two granddaughters, Madeline and Morgan Phillips of Dunlap; and one brother-in-law, Richard (Bonnie) Landgrebe of Bloomington, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steve was loving husband, wonderful dad and grandfather. He enjoyed traveling, socializing with friends, and had a big heart for his pets and all animals. Steve will be greatly missed but will always be remembered.
Steve worked as a research chemist for the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research in Peoria for 35 years, retiring in 2003. He received an Inventor's Award from the United States Department of Commerce which he received in Washington D.C. This recognition of his contribution to economic development through his creative invention of low pH preparation of Cationic Starches and Flours.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Peoria, where he was also a member of the Wesley Sunday School Class. Steve was a Past Master and member of Alta Lodge #748 A.F. & A.M., a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Peoria, and Central Illinois Hot Wheels Club. He was an avid railroad model enthusiast and a member of NMRA. Steve also volunteered with the American Red Cross.
Steve's graveside service will be private at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Loaves & Fish Ministry at First United Methodist Church or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Online condolences may be left at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020