Bob Barrick
MORTON - Robert A. "Bob" Barrick, 69, of Morton passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, due to COVID-19.
He was born on August 30, 1951, in Bloomington, Ill., to Jack and Alma (Riley) Barrick. He married Paula Miller in Morton, Ill., on March 30, 1974.
Surviving are his wife, Paula Barrick of Morton; three children, Kara (JT) Lau of Pekin, Kelle Barrick (Brad Simpson) of Longmont, Colo., and Chris (Mary) Barrick of Morton; two grandchildren, Ben and Lainy Barrick; mother, Alma Wilson of Hopedale; and brother, Jeff (Linda) Barrick of Morton.
He was preceded in death by his father and one granddaughter.
Bob worked for 36 years at Caterpillar, Inc., retiring in 2008 as Purchasing Analyst.
He was a member of Morton United Methodist Church in Morton, where he was currently serving as chairman of the church men's group. Bob was one of the adult leaders of the church's youth group and served on the worship committee.
He was actively involved in Alcoholics Anonymous, where he had been sober for 27 years. Bob was passionate with helping others in AA with their addiction recovery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Morton United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the church, with Pastor Michael Paulson officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church, Alcoholics Anonymous, c/o Peoria Intergroup, 1329 E. Lake Street Suite 4, Peoria, IL 61614, with "Bob Barrick" in the memo; or TAPS.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Bob's funeral service will be live-streamed via the Morton United Methodist Church Facebook Profile at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at https://www.facebook.com/MortonUMC
.
To view the online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
.