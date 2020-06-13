Bob E. Geick Sr.
1942 - 2020
PEORIA - Bob E. Geick Sr. of rural Golconda, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home.
He was born in Peoria, IL, on September 12, 1942, to the late Ernest and lone (Snyder) Geick. Bob was in U.S. Air Force for four years. He was retired from the Golconda Job Corp and had also worked at Continental Can in maintenance and a salesman for Uftring's car dealership. Bob enjoyed retirement on his farm and raising cattle. Bob was a volunteer and was an active member in The Rotary Club of Golconda and Main St. Golconda for many years. Most of all Bob, enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, which he loved very much.
Bob is survived by his son Bob Jr. and wife, Joni Geick, of Eureka, IL; step-children, Mark (Linda) Storm, James (Tara) Storm and Cindy (Alan) Backer; grandchildren, Cody (MacKenzie) Geick, Grant Geick and Kendra Geick; great-grandchild, Brentley Geick; and brother, Jack (Dianne) Geick.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Visit alyfh.com to leave an online condolence or sign guest book.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
