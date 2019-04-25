|
Bob Frederick
PEORIA - Bob L Frederick, 89, of Peoria passed away at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence with his family at his side.
He was born June 17, 1929 in Linton, Indiana, the son of Oma & William Frederick. He married Juanita Baldwin on November 22, 1978. She preceded him in death on January 28, 2015. He then resided with his daughter, Barbara Westlake in Peoria, IL.
Bob is survived by one son, William (Wendy) Frederick, of Maggie Valley, NC; one daughter, Barbara Westlake of Peoria; and two step-children, Karen Smith of Chillicothe and Sharon Elrod; Bob was also blessed with two grandchildren, Brian Frederick and Melissa Stewart. He also had two great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Billy and Donny.
Bob worked in machine repair at Caterpillar for thirty-five years until his retirement in 1985.
He is a member of Calvary Baptist Bible Church.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. also at the funeral home. Pastors Garry Geer and Steve Weber will officiate.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Bible Church.
To view Bob's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019