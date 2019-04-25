Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Frederick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Frederick


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bob Frederick Obituary
Bob Frederick
PEORIA - Bob L Frederick, 89, of Peoria passed away at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his residence with his family at his side.
He was born June 17, 1929 in Linton, Indiana, the son of Oma & William Frederick. He married Juanita Baldwin on November 22, 1978. She preceded him in death on January 28, 2015. He then resided with his daughter, Barbara Westlake in Peoria, IL.
Bob is survived by one son, William (Wendy) Frederick, of Maggie Valley, NC; one daughter, Barbara Westlake of Peoria; and two step-children, Karen Smith of Chillicothe and Sharon Elrod; Bob was also blessed with two grandchildren, Brian Frederick and Melissa Stewart. He also had two great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Billy and Donny.
Bob worked in machine repair at Caterpillar for thirty-five years until his retirement in 1985.
He is a member of Calvary Baptist Bible Church.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. also at the funeral home. Pastors Garry Geer and Steve Weber will officiate.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Bible Church.
To view Bob's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now