|
|
Bobbie S. Curtis
EDELSTEIN - Bobbie S. Curtis, 87, of Edelstein passed away at 5:12 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Bobbie was born on May 31, 1931, in Sikeston, MO, the daughter of Earl Dewey and Ada (Price) Estes. She married William I. Curtis on January 28, 1952, in Pickett, AR. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2016.
Surviving are two sons, Rodney Curtis of Edelstein and Doug (Becky Chemerenko) Curtis of Yoder, IN; one daughter, Tami (Shawn) Calvin of Edelstein; four grandchildren, Matt (Erica) Curtis, Stu Thierer, Branden (Megan) Curtis and Nick (Meghan) Curtis; and four great-grandchildren, Bradlee, Bryce, Ronin and Rosaleigh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mary Lo Estes and Bricie Lee Hyatt; and one brother, Clarence Estes.
Bobbie had a strong faith and loved her grandchildren dearly.
Her funeral will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Ernie Russell is officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., also on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to South Side Mission in Peoria. Condolences may be left for Bobbie's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019