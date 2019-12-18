|
|
Bobby D. Locke
PEORIA - Bobby D. "Bob" Locke, age 78, of Peoria, passed away on December 17, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Bob was born on June 12, 1941 in Peoria. His parents were Walter and Sadie Locke of Chillicothe.
Bob married Karen Bogner and together they had one son, Gary Locke, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death are his parents. Bob later married later Becky (Wagler) Hendryx. Surviving are his two sons, Greg (Jennifer) Locke of Mackinaw and Jeff Locke of Peoria and 10 grandchildren.
Bob operated the Varsity Barber Shop, was an auctioneer, acquired his real estate license, and owned and operated several small businesses in Chillicothe. He also owned and operated Sadie's Beauty Shop after the death of his mother. For a short time, he was the Chillicothe Police Commissioner.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11am at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Pastor Mike Klopfenstein will be officiating. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019