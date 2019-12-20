|
|
Bobby E. Colclasure
MACKINAW — Bobby E. Colclasure, 85, of Mackinaw, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, December 19, 2019. Bobby was born on December 18, 1934, in Xenia, Illinois, to Everett and Audrey Klack Colclasure. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Sally Colclasure.
Bobby married his sweetheart, Shirley Ann, on January 31 1953. She preceded him in death on May 22, 2002. He later married Phyllis Fowler. She survives.
Also surviving are one brother, Billy Colclasure, of Xenia, Illinois, two children, Steven Colclasure of Peoria, Illinois, and Lori (Mark) Chojnacky of Mackinaw, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one on the way, as well as his amazing caregiver and special friend Karla.
Bobby worked for Caterpillar for 30 years, retiring in 1994. At that time, he and Shirley began The Mustard Seed doing woodworking and crafts. He later found joy as a bus driver for Deer Creek-Mackinaw school district.
He was a lover of life and adventure outdoors. His hobbies included fishing, boating, motorcycles, taking care of his yard, or his "oasis" as he referred to it, woodworking, spending time with family and friends and always keeping up with the latest technologies.
Strong in his faith, Bobby was a member of Mackinaw United Methodist Church and always believed that with faith as small as a mustard seed nothing was impossible.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw. The Rev. Shelly Forrest will officiate. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. Monday prior to services. Burial will be at Mackinaw Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Short in stature but tall in personality, Bobby will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019