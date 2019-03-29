|
Bobby Lou Hodges
EUREKA — Ms. Bobby Lou Hodges of Eureka, IL, formerly of Baxter, TN, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 5, 1932, in Versailles, IL, to Charles and Helen Hall. She married Guy Raymond Mishler Jr. in 1948. In 1977, she married Artie Leon Hodges, who passed away Aug. 23, 2000. They retired to Tennessee in 1980, where Bobby lived until August 2018.
She was preceded in death by Artie Leon Hodges, her parents, three sisters and one brother.
Surviving are daughters Sharon (Mishler) Koonce of Washington, IL, and Deb (Hodges) Ward of Mounts View, MN; and sons Gary Mishler of Marietta, IL, and Stephen (Carolyn) Hodges of Mounds View, MN. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one cousin, Dean Seltzer of Iowa; five nieces; one nephew; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Nash Grove Baptist Church in Tennessee.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and burial will be in Tennessee at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019