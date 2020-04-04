Home

Boneita "Bonnie" Rakestraw
MORTON - Boneita "Bonnie" Louise Rakestraw, 74, of Morton passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on August 9, 1945, in Peoria, the daughter of Ralph O. and Dorothy (Wettstein) Washer. She married Smith H. "Smitty" Rakestraw on February 15, 1974, in Goodfield, IL. He preceded her in death on September 18, 2015.
Boneita worked as a bookkeeper for Knapp Lumber for 6 years and also Pyles Trucking for 13 years.
She is survived by 1 daughter, Amy (Doug) Meiner of Washington; 2 sons, Timothy (Co) Miltenberger of Morton and Smith R. Rakestraw of Uniontown, PA; 3 step-daughters, Susan (Eddie) Hart of Burlington, IA, Margie (Rob) Craig of Morton and Heidi (Jeff) Schreiner of Burlington, IA; 1 step-son, Bill (the late Kim) Rakestraw of Peoria; 2 brothers, Ken (Deb) Washer of Secor and James Washer of Peoria; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; and 13 step-great-grandchildren.
Boneita was preceded in death by her parents.
She was a member of the Roanoke Art League.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A private family burial will take place at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020
