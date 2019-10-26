|
|
Bonnie B. Hinrichsen
PEORIA — Bonnie B. Hinrichsen of Peoria passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019, at her home with her loving husband, Dave, at her side.
She was born on June 2, 1944, in Charleston, SC, to George and Lillie Peeples Baker, and they preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was Grandma Bess Baker and Bonnie's son-in-law, Frank Perry.
Bonnie married Dave Hinrichsen on June 6, 1993, in Peoria; he survives.
Bonnie is also survived by her sister, Jo Anne (Dalton) Thompson of Greensboro, NC, and her nephews, Dal, Rhett, and Doug.
Also surviving are her daughters, Claire Perry of Winnetka, IL, Ashley (Kevin) Kinne of Peoria, and Kellie (Jordan) Walker of Memphis, TN.
Dave and Bonnie's blended family also include Dave's children, Jenette (Lance) Brown of Bon Aqua, TN, Jacob Hinrichsen of Peoria, Jaclyn Hinrichsen of Bartonville, and Joseph (Lynsi) Hinrichsen of Bartonville.
Bonnie is survived by 8 beautiful grandchildren.
Bonnie received her B.S. from the University of South Carolina, her M.S. from the University of Illinois, and her Ph.D from Southern Illinois University.
Bonnie was Professor Emeritus in the Nursing Department at Bradley University, where she taught and inspired future nurses for thirty years retiring in 2009. She was highly respected and admired for her desire to go the extra mile for anybody.
Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She and Dave enjoyed wonderful years together playing golf, traveling, and taking daily walks. Bonnie had the warmth and kindness that made our house a "Home." She will be greatly missed!
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Federated Church, where Bonnie and Dave were members. Senior Minister Forrest Krummel will officiate.
No formal visitation will be held, but a reception will follow the service and a tribute to Bonnie can be made there by friends and family.
Memorials may be made to Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Peoria, IL.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019