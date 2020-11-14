Bonnie Bakin
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Bonnie Lou Bakin, 63, of Peoria Heights, IL, passed away at 3:36 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
She was born on January 11, 1957, in Peoria, IL, to Loren and Lucille (Wilke) Crawford. She married Charles Tharp and had two sons, Jason "Jake" (Heather) Tharp of East Peoria and Justin (Jessica) Tharp of Peoria Heights. Both sons, seven grandchildren, 1 sister-in-law and 6 nieces and nephews survive. She later married Kenneth Bakin. He preceded her in death, as well as her parents, one brother and two sisters.
She recently achieved 34 years at the Better Business Bureau, helping thousands of people with her knowledgeable advice. As the first female CEO of the organization, she prided herself on helping her employees with personal growth and development, both inside and outside of the workplace. She always believed it crucial to invest energy into knowledge and self-improvement, often counseling people on life choices and they became better for it.
Bonnie was a longtime member of Rotary Peoria-North and supported any organization or cause that benefited children.
Bonnie is most remembered as the amazing grandmother she was. She loved her grandkids more than anything. She made them laugh, played with them, told them stories and listened to theirs. She treated them to sweets and gifts and loved every minute of it! They lit up her face and she was incredibly proud of each of them.
We remember her as our mother. The mother that was always there to help and offer guidance and wisdom. She loved her family and was dedicated to taking care of their wants and needs.
She loved her community. Born, raised and living her life in Peoria Heights, she was proud of the village and the school district.
We remember her as the one we could call for anything. She would open her door, pour a cup of coffee and sort out whatever needed sorting out. We are all stronger people because she was in our lives. She taught us how to love, how to have thick skin and some of the best zingers you ever heard to put a smile on your face.
Bonnie is already missed so much. Her grandkids are telling her stories and we want you to do the same. We believe she and Ken are reunited and find solace in that happiness.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will held on Sunday November 22, 2020, from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at the Northern Oaks Hospitality House, 336 Northern Oaks Drive, Groveland.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com
Memorials may be made to the Make-A- Wish Foundation.