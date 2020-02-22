|
|
Bonnie Espinoza
MANITO - Bonnie Jean Espinoza, 87, of Glendale, Ariz., formerly of Manito, passed away peacefully at 7:32 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her residence in Glendale, Ariz.
Born Feb. 20, 1932, in Kewanee to Frank L. and Minnie (Elbing) Hill, she married Russell J. Espinoza on June 19, 1948, in Peoria. He died on Oct. 31, 2018, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Donald Espinoza; one brother; and three sisters.
She is survived by three sons, David (Gloria) Espinoza of Bloomington, Danny (Marcy) Espinoza of Pekin and Dennis (Rosemary) Espinoza of Forsyth; one daughter, Dianna (Joe) Casperowitz of Glendale, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and really enjoyed the time she got to spend with her daughter and son-in-law in Arizona. Once there, she mentioned she should have done it years ago, as she already felt she was in heaven.
Her memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Dennis Hill, Bonnie's nephew, and Pastor Steve Weber will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020