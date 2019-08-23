|
|
Bonnie Esslinger
Bonnie Margarett Esslinger: 71 years old of Lindenhurst, IL, formerly of Peoria, IL passed away peacefully Wednesday August 7, 2019 at the Village at Victory Lakes, Lindenhurst, IL. She was born April 7, 1948 in Keokuk, IA, the daughter of the late Robert and Roberta (neé Irwin) Frazelle, living in Peoria, IL for many years before moving to Elmwood, and settling in Lindenhurst in 2015. Before her retirement in 2012, Bonnie had worked for many years as the House Manager for the Peoria Civic Center. Bonnie enjoyed: gardening, sewing, camping with her husband, and most of all being with her family. On May 14, 1966 she married Stephen F. Esslinger in Lewistown, IL and he preceded her in death on August 11, 2015.
Survivors include: three children: Dawn (Mike) Carter of Lindenhurst, IL, Tonya (Mike) Doty and Heather Esslinger both of Peoria, IL; nine grandchildren: Brittany, Alexus, Ashlee, Kevin, Trever, Zach, Uniquek, Ellaina, and Sierra; four great-grandchildren: Aniyah, Nevaeh, Kiyan, and Kentavius; a sister Jeri (Butch) Guenther of Florida; sister-in-law Camille (John) Gibson of Peoria, IL; and nephews: Eric (Michelle) Guenther and Shawn (Abby) Guenther. In addition to her parents and husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter Kay'Marie.
Interment of Bonnie's ashes will be 1PM Saturday August 31, 2019 in Lehigh Cemetery, Elmwood, IL beside her late husband. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the are appreciated in Bonnie's memory. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Bonnie at www.strangfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019