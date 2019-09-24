|
|
Bonnie Goodale
PEORIA - Bonnie Sybil Goodale, nee Edmondson, 81, of O'Fallon, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her residence, with her eldest daughter by her side.
Bonnie was born on February 25, 1938, in Peoria, IL. She attended First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, IL, and enjoyed quilting. At the age of two, she began dancing and performing on stage and dressed and resembled Shirley Temple. Through her teenaged years, Bonnie continued dancing and performing on stage, radio and television. She then became an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing the organ. Bonnie had a passion for interior design and prepared the architectural plans for a new home for her and her late husband, Charles.
Bonnie was an active member of the community. She volunteered at the gift shop at Anderson Hospital, modeled clothes and jewelry at the Collinsville Convention Center, hosted bible study classes, and would go on church trips. She and Charles loved traveling and visited many different countries. When spending time on the lake fishing, she consistently out-fished everyone. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards and board games and was very good at playing pool.
Her deepest joy over the last nine years was as a beloved member of the extended Meise family, who loved her extraordinarily.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sybil (nee Cotton) Edmondson; and her husband, Charles Goodale.
Surviving are her cousins, Jack (Joanne) Nicholson, Tom (Carol) Nicholson and Charles (Sandy) Nicholson.
Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice, 8 Executive Drive, Suite 150, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or online at vitascommunityconnection.org; or Home Instead Senior Care, 2321 Country Road, Belleville, IL 62221. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.
Visitation was held Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral services were Monday, September 23, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Sue Busler officiating. Interment was Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, 4601 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria, IL 61615.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019