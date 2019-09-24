Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Swan Lake Memorial Gardens
4601 W. War Memorial Drive
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Goodale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Goodale


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Goodale Obituary
Bonnie Goodale
PEORIA - Bonnie Sybil Goodale, nee Edmondson, 81, of O'Fallon, IL, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her residence, with her eldest daughter by her side.
Bonnie was born on February 25, 1938, in Peoria, IL. She attended First Baptist Church in O'Fallon, IL, and enjoyed quilting. At the age of two, she began dancing and performing on stage and dressed and resembled Shirley Temple. Through her teenaged years, Bonnie continued dancing and performing on stage, radio and television. She then became an accomplished pianist and enjoyed playing the organ. Bonnie had a passion for interior design and prepared the architectural plans for a new home for her and her late husband, Charles.
Bonnie was an active member of the community. She volunteered at the gift shop at Anderson Hospital, modeled clothes and jewelry at the Collinsville Convention Center, hosted bible study classes, and would go on church trips. She and Charles loved traveling and visited many different countries. When spending time on the lake fishing, she consistently out-fished everyone. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards and board games and was very good at playing pool.
Her deepest joy over the last nine years was as a beloved member of the extended Meise family, who loved her extraordinarily.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sybil (nee Cotton) Edmondson; and her husband, Charles Goodale.
Surviving are her cousins, Jack (Joanne) Nicholson, Tom (Carol) Nicholson and Charles (Sandy) Nicholson.
Memorials may be made to VITAS Hospice, 8 Executive Drive, Suite 150, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or online at vitascommunityconnection.org; or Home Instead Senior Care, 2321 Country Road, Belleville, IL 62221. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com.
Visitation was held Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral services were Monday, September 23, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Sue Busler officiating. Interment was Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, 4601 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria, IL 61615.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schildknecht Funeral Home
Download Now