Bonnie Kehoe
1934 - 2020
Bonnie Kehoe
LACON - Bonnie Kehoe, age 86, passed away on November 11, 2020 in Lacon.
She was born on March 2, 1934 in Kilbourne, IL to Harold and Gladys Shores. Her husband, Jim Kehoe preceded her in death along with her daughter-in-law, Deb, two sisters and one brother.
Surviving are her three children, Rick (Nancy) Doyle of Colorado, Mike Doyle of Peoria, IL and Cheri (Terry) Streitmatter of Chillicothe, IL; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Bonnie was a career bar tender and waitress in the Peoria area.
Cremation rites will be accorded and burial of ashes will be at Kilbourne Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to PAWS or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
