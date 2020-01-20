|
Bonnie L. Glasford
PEORIA - Bonnie L. Glasford, 87, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Liberty Village of Peoria.
She was born on August 11, 1932, to Cecil and Pearl Clark. She was married to Robert L. Schoch from 1951 until his death in 1974. She later married William "Bill" R. Glasford in 1991. He survives.
Bonnie is also survived by her son, Robert W. (Melinda) Schoch of Franklin, TN; two daughters, Debra P. (Michael) Dean of Princeville, IL, and Cheryl R. (Bob) Martin, of Peoria, IL; six grandchildren, Sarah Schoch, Katie (Derick) Peppers, Melissa (Gerald) Thompson, Andrea (William) Aupperle, Robert (Denise) Martin II and Dustin (Brittani) Martin; eleven great-grandchildren; and one step-daughter, Linda Glasford.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Patricia Cook.
Bonnie and her husband, Robert Schoch, owned and operated Palace of Coins in Peoria for many years until her retirement in 1991. She was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church. Bonnie's family and friends was her joy in life
Services will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 1 p.m., with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. The Reverend John Hopwood will officiate. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, directly following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria or Peoria Rescue Ministries.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmurtuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020