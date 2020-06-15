Bonnie L. Miller
WYOMING – Bonnie Lorene (Brady) Miller, 104, of Wyoming and current oldest living resident of Stark County, passed away at 4:11 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Courtyard Estates of Bradford.
Bonnie was born on December 12, 1915 at Sunny Slope Stock Farm between Wyoming and Toulon. She was the daughter of Robert Eugene and Grace Leone (Kerns) Brady. She married Bernard William Miller on September 11, 1943 in Springfield, IL. He preceded her in death on October 14, 1974 in Peoria.
Surviving are three daughters, Bernene Dahl of Peru, Billie (Jim) Fryer of Liberty, MO, and Bebe (Bob) Groter of Wyoming; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, one grandson, and one great-grandson.
Bonnie attended Jug Run Grade School, Toulon High School, and graduated as valedictorian from Wyoming High School in 1933. She attended every alumni for her class that was held. Bonnie was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Wyoming, life-long member Stark County Farm Bureau, member of the Stark County Historical Society, past member of the Flemish-American Society in Kewanee, member of the Wyoming Betterment Association and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed harness horse racing, playing cards, and dancing.
A private family funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Friends are welcome to join the family for a graveside service at Wyoming Cemetery following the funeral service. Fr. John Cyr and Pastor Doug Franklin will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Wyoming, the Wyoming Fire Department, or the WyHi Community Center. Condolences may be left for Bonnie's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
WYOMING – Bonnie Lorene (Brady) Miller, 104, of Wyoming and current oldest living resident of Stark County, passed away at 4:11 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Courtyard Estates of Bradford.
Bonnie was born on December 12, 1915 at Sunny Slope Stock Farm between Wyoming and Toulon. She was the daughter of Robert Eugene and Grace Leone (Kerns) Brady. She married Bernard William Miller on September 11, 1943 in Springfield, IL. He preceded her in death on October 14, 1974 in Peoria.
Surviving are three daughters, Bernene Dahl of Peru, Billie (Jim) Fryer of Liberty, MO, and Bebe (Bob) Groter of Wyoming; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, one grandson, and one great-grandson.
Bonnie attended Jug Run Grade School, Toulon High School, and graduated as valedictorian from Wyoming High School in 1933. She attended every alumni for her class that was held. Bonnie was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Wyoming, life-long member Stark County Farm Bureau, member of the Stark County Historical Society, past member of the Flemish-American Society in Kewanee, member of the Wyoming Betterment Association and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed harness horse racing, playing cards, and dancing.
A private family funeral will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Friends are welcome to join the family for a graveside service at Wyoming Cemetery following the funeral service. Fr. John Cyr and Pastor Doug Franklin will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Wyoming, the Wyoming Fire Department, or the WyHi Community Center. Condolences may be left for Bonnie's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.