Bonnie L. Wagler


1932 - 2020
Bonnie L. Wagler Obituary
Bonnie L. Wagler
PEKIN - Bonnie Lou Wagler, 87, of Pekin passed away at 1:48 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Pekin Manor.
She was born on October 10, 1932 in Green Valley, rural Tazewell County, to Jonathan and Leona (Forbes) Drake. She married Lester Wagler on Sept. 1, 1957. He died Aug. 27,2009 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents and four sisters, Virginia Allen McMahan, Shirley Marshall, Sue Lynn Drake, and Elsie Ann Drake.
Surviving are her two children, Debbie (Greg) Garmers of Bloomington, IL, and Bryan Wagler of Pekin. She had 4 grandchildren, Kory (Steffi} Schmidt of Pekin, IL Klinton (Candice) Schmidt of Bloomington, IL, Angie (James) Sneeringer of Edwards, IL, and Ryan (Rachel) Garmers of Highlands Ranch, CO. Also, she deeply loved her great grandchildren, Ian, Reese, Isaac, Khloe, and Anna. Two sisters also survive, Phyllis Bracey of Canton MO. and Marge (Lawrence Jr) of South Pekin, IL.
Bonnie worked at Standard Brands and Rival manufacturing companies for many years.
She was a member of the Groveland Missionary Church, Tazewell County Farm Bureau, Canton 5 Illinois Brown Swiss Association, The Red Hats Society and AARP.
A master of jigsaw puzzles, she also enjoyed reading, watching Western movies, growing flowers, going to county and state fairs, attending dinner theatres, traveling on bus trips and being a homemaker and gardening. She was well known for baking great pies, awesome desserts, and tasty meals. Having a special interest in horses, she liked watching horse races and horse shows, ice skating, gymnastics, basketball, and baseball were also strong interest of hers. Most of all she loved her family.
Private graveside services will be held at Glendale Memorial Gardens with Rev. Marv Claassen officiating. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Pekin has been entrusted with Bonnie's arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Groveland Missionary Church, 5043 Queenwood Road, Groveland, IL 61535.
Bonnie's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020
