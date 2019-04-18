|
Bonnie Lu Cohrs
PEORIA - Bonnie Lu Cohrs, 71, of Peoria, IL passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on November 30, 1947 in Homewood, IL to Louis A. and Marialys (Rosecrans) Goesel.
Surviving are her son Scott (Shelley) Cohrs of Geneva; grandchildren Paxson and Larkin Cohrs; sister Sandy Johnson of Coal City, IL; and brother Roy (Barb) Goesel of Chicago Heights. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Bonnie graduated from Bloom High School in Chicago Heights in 1965. She then graduated from Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in 1967 and years later would obtain a degree from Bradley University. Upon graduation from St. Luke's, Bonnie settled in Peoria where she would live the rest of her life. She enjoyed a long career in the health care industry. Her most gratifying career moments involved arranging home health care for special needs children through her work with the University of Illinois. Though challenging, she found immense rewards in the help she was able to provide.
Bonnie was an avid nature lover with a special fondness for birds and flowers. Some of her life's cherished memories involved walks at Forest Park Nature Center or simply admiring the flowers in her garden. She was also a dog lover and spoke lovingly of all of her canine friends over the years.
Above all, Bonnie was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother that sacrificed as much as she could for those she loved. She will be missed dearly by all her friends and family that were fortunate to spend time with her over the years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with details provided by the family. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you consider a planting in her honor. This would have given her great joy. Online condolences at www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019