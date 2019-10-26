Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Park
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Park


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Park Obituary
Bonnie Park
WASHINGTON — Bonnie Park, 84, of Washington passed away at 6:44 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Bonnie was born July 26, 1935, in El Paso to Fred and Dorothy Land Eastman. She married Keith Park on November 24, 1984, in Peoria; he survives.
Also surviving are her children, Kim (Linda) Weber, Kevin (Diane) Weber, and Kelly (Pat) Sarver; grandchildren, Katy (Tim), Tony (Tiffany), Zachary (Melanie), and Joshua (Meredith); great-grandchildren, Jaidyn, Maison, Reese, Zoey, and Wyatt; stepchildren, Steve (Lorrie) Park, Laurie Royer, Janet Bushell, Susan Osborne, Brad Park, and Barb Park; 19 stepgrandchildren, and many step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Christy Weber.
Bonnie worked at CNA Insurance in Peoria for many years. She enjoyed 30 years of RV travel and wintering in Florida with her husband.
Her family would like to thank the staff at the hospice home for their care and support during Bonnie's time there.
Cremation rites have been accorded and no services are scheduled. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Bonnie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now