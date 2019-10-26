|
Bonnie Park
WASHINGTON — Bonnie Park, 84, of Washington passed away at 6:44 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Bonnie was born July 26, 1935, in El Paso to Fred and Dorothy Land Eastman. She married Keith Park on November 24, 1984, in Peoria; he survives.
Also surviving are her children, Kim (Linda) Weber, Kevin (Diane) Weber, and Kelly (Pat) Sarver; grandchildren, Katy (Tim), Tony (Tiffany), Zachary (Melanie), and Joshua (Meredith); great-grandchildren, Jaidyn, Maison, Reese, Zoey, and Wyatt; stepchildren, Steve (Lorrie) Park, Laurie Royer, Janet Bushell, Susan Osborne, Brad Park, and Barb Park; 19 stepgrandchildren, and many step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Christy Weber.
Bonnie worked at CNA Insurance in Peoria for many years. She enjoyed 30 years of RV travel and wintering in Florida with her husband.
Her family would like to thank the staff at the hospice home for their care and support during Bonnie's time there.
Cremation rites have been accorded and no services are scheduled. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Bonnie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019