Bonny Andrewson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonny Andrewson
PEORIA - Bonny Elizabeth "Miss Bonny" Andrewson, age 96, of Peoria, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away at 1:57 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Heartis Village of Peoria.
Bonny was born on November 23, 1923, in Jefferson, SC, the daughter of Edward and Lula Munn Horton. Bonny married Carl O. Andrewson on November 23, 1944, in Greenville, SC. Carl passed away on March 30, 2004.
Bonny is survived by her daughter, Terri (Robert) Crookham; son, Ed Andrewson; sister, Betty Glascow; grandchildren, Douglas (Carrie) Crookham and Megan Crookham; and great-grandchildren, Myra, Quinn and Amelia, with one on the way.
Bonny was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Emogene Hammond; and brothers, Charles and Ramsey Horton.
Bonnie was active in PTA, den mother and Brownie leader. In 1958, she completed a degree in Elementary Education at Millikin. She taught for 29 years and retired in 1990 from Mt. Zion schools.
She enjoyed her retirement as a Project Read tutor for over 10 years. She loved gardening and was a master gardener and member of the Garden Club. She volunteered at the DMH Thrift Shop for over 20 years.
Private graveside services for Bonny will be held at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
The family of Bonny Andrewson is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland St., Decatur, IL. You may view the obituary and share condolences and memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 429-5439
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved