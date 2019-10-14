|
|
Bonnye Lynne Mansfield
PEORIA - Bonnye Lynne Mansfield, 71, of Peoria, IL, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home at 12:25 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, surrounded by her loving family.
Bonnye was born on November 5, 1947, in Peoria to Louis and Betty (Wohl) Sklar. She was a 1965 graduate of Woodruff High School. She earned her Associates Degree in Accounting from MidState College. Bonnye was a Legendary Front Office Manager for Strong Law Offices for many years, retiring in 2019. Bonnye's companion and soulmate of 40 years, Charles Young Sr., preceded her in death on October 17, 2012. Bonnye loved her family and was well loved by all. She was a beautiful and an amazing lady who took on everyone she knew as family. She was everyone's Grandma Bonnye and one of the kindest people any one could ever know.
Bonnye leaves to cherish her most precious memories, her loving family, her son, Joseph Mansfield of Peoria; her daughter, Becky Mansfield of Peoria; 7 living step-children, Bernice Young, Annette Young, Lori Young, Angela Green, Denise Young, Azzurah Collier and Alakiah Collier; 10 grandchildren, David L. Mansfield, Brooke A. Mansfield, George D. Lewis, Jerry J. McKenrick, Mallory J. McKenrick, Halli F. Mansfield, Hannah G. Mansfield, Katie H. Mansfield, Jacob T. Mansfield and Quantel (Tiffany) Young; 3 great-grandchildren, BraeLynne Sue Mansfield, Jaeda Sage Lewis and Kennedi Rae Mansfield; 2 nieces, Christina Sklar and Tracey Sklar; 1 nephew, Robbie Sklar; and a host of step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents; 1 son, David Mansfield; 1 brother, Michael Sklar; and 2 step-children, Charles Young Jr. and Michael Tinsley.
A chapel service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens Chapel, followed by a graveside burial. The family will gather at the chapel at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Deveraux Hubbard will officiate.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019