|
|
Booker T. Davis
CREVE COEUR - Mr. Booker T. Davis, 85, of Creve Coeur, IL, God called from labor to reward at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home.
Booker leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Kathy Davis and Cynthia Davis; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; his dedicated companion, Essie Thomas; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Adrian Johnson will officiate. Booker will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, with full military honors.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019