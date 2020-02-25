|
|
Brad Strickfaden
PEKIN - Brad R. Strickfaden, 61, of Pekin passed away at 1:05 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born Feb. 18, 1959, in Pekin to Richard Warren and Sharilyn Kay (Horn) Strickfaden, he married Lora Ann (Schlag) Rauch on Feb. 19, 2018, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are his mother of North Pekin; one son, Jacob Strickfaden of Pekin; one step-son, Nelson (Bekah Jayne) Boyer of Pekin; one step-daughter, Lisa (Josh) Houston of Pekin; three grandchildren, Orion Strickfaden, Tristen Strickfaden and Amora Rauch; and two sisters, Jody Cunningham of Marquette Heights and Kelly (Terry) Surtin of O'Fallon, Mo.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Brad last worked as a cement finisher for Szentes Concrete, Inc. in Peoria. Brad was formerly self-employed as a builder, owning and operating Strickfaden Home Maintenance & Repairs.
Brad enjoyed fishing and listening to music. He also liked woodworking.
He was of the Baptist faith.
His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Dr. Michael McLeod will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020