Bradford Craig
1926 - 2020
Bradford Craig
PEORIA - Bradford Craig, 93, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Peoria.
He was born in Highland Park, IL, son of Arthur and Anna (Anderson) Craig. He married Mary Slaughter in Peoria on Dec. 24, 1950. She preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, five sisters and two brothers.
Surviving are one brother, Robert Craig of Naperville, one sister, Francis Mae Peregoy of San Diego, CA; three children, Stephen (Debra) Craig of Peoria, Elaine (Wayne) Heinemann of Peoria and Alan Craig of Champaign; and two grandchildren, Colleen and Cara Heinemann; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bradford was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
He retired from teaching at Loucks School in 1985.
The family will have a private graveside service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church.
Online condolences can be made at www.SchmidtHaller.com.





Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
