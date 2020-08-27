Bradley D. Rager
PEORIA - Bradley Dwight Rager, 63, of Peoria, IL passed away at 2:19 am, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his daughters and wife.
Brad was born in Peoria on July 10, 1957, to Dr. Donald and Laura (Jarrell) Rager. He married his sweetheart, Wendy Watson, on July 29, 2006 in Groveland, IL.
Surviving are his wife; his parents of Norwood; six children, Audrey (Jason) Schrepfer of Peoria, Jana (Ryan) Pierson of Hanna City, Marianne (A.J.) Stewart of Peoria, Monica (Jackie) Trainor of Hanna City, Ruthie (Lance) Franken of Bartonville, and David (Dani) Wade of Washington; fourteen grandchildren, Micah, Mason, Julie, Josh, Addison, Parker, Jenny, Chrissy, Isaac, Joey, Tommy, Carmen, Isabelle, and Dorian; and two brothers, Brian (Brenda) Rager and Bruce (Kathy) Rager both of Norwood.
Positive, loud, opinionated, intelligent, kind, bullheaded, compassionate, loving, and funny. Brad never met a stranger and would make you laugh until your face hurt. Yet, his optimistic attitude and boisterous laugh were loudest when playing with his grandchildren. His faith being a central part of his life, Brad became a member of the Journey Church in East Peoria. There he proclaimed his faith, participated in a small group, and prayed for the congregation as part of The Journey Prayer Team. When Brad listened to music, which was often, so did his neighbors. Fishing was not just something he enjoyed, it fed his soul. As an occupation, Brad worked as a Bio-Medical Technician at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for over 30 years.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A time to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at his daughter's home, 1018 N. Greengold Road in Hanna City. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to The Journey Church East Peoria. To honor the memory of Brad, take your child/grandchild fishing. To share a memory or to send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.