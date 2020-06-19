Bradley E. Malcom
MORTON - Bradley E. Malcom Sr., 51, of Morton died unexpectedly in an automobile accident with his mother on Thursday June 11th, 2020 in Coles County, Illinois.
He was born to John and Peggy Malcom (Herncjar) on December 5, 1968 in Kettering, Ohio.
Brad is survived by his children, Vanessa Malcom (Jason), Amanda (Stephen) Sheckler and Bradley Malcom Jr.; granddaughter, Scarlette Sheckler; parents, John (Dolores) Malcom; and brother, Steven (Lisa) Malcom; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Brad had a love for music, fishing, NASCAR and golfing. He was part of the Teen Challenge Choir and had dedicated his life to God. Brad never met a stranger and would make a friend anywhere he went.
A service of remembrance will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 20th at Riverside Community Church, 207 NW Monroe St., Peoria. Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, face masks are required. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Brad's arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Teen Challenge@teenchallengepeoria.org.
Brad's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.