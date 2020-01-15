|
|
Bradley P. Vahle
DUNLAP - Bradley P. Vahle, age 58, of Dunlap passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 7:57 a.m. at his residence.
He was born on July 19, 1961, in St. Louis, MO, to Gene and Florence (Gauch) Vahle. He married Sandra Meyer on July 4, 1981, in Pekin. She survives, along with his mother, Florence Arnold of Fort Myers, FL; his father, Gene (Gina) Vahle of Quincy, IL; six sons, Matthew (Kristy) Vahle of Princeville, Keith (Melissa) Vahle of Bellevue, Daniel (Liz) Vahle of Dunlap, Ryan (Hayley) Vahle of Princeville, Joey (Jes) Medill of Havelock, NC, and Brandon (Brittney) Onken of East Peoria; and six grandchildren, Chelsee, Kiley, Arya, Branden, Dolores Wanda and Rowyn. He is also survived by four sisters, Jackie (Phil) Pampinella, Pat Tittle, Dawn Besancenez and Rochelle (Jimmy) Lapointe; and three brothers, Junior (Linda) Vahle, John (Jenni) Vahle and Tom Vahle.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Craig Vahle.
Brad was the Bowling Director at the Peoria Christian Center for the last 20 years. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. Brad loved the Lord and he touched many lives. He was a great husband, father and Papa and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church on Route 91 in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. Private burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in Dunlap.
Memorials may be made to the Brad Vahle Benefit Fund, set up through Busey Bank in Peoria.
You may view Brad's obituary online at www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020