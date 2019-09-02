|
Brandi J. (Wilhelm) Rudd
ELLISVILLE - Brandi J. (Wilhelm) Rudd, 46, of rural Ellisville passed away at 6:15 p.m. Saturday August 31, 2019, at her home, following a short, hard-fought battle with metastatic breast cancer.
She was born on May 11, 1973, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Keith and DeYonne (Gladitsch) Wilhelm. She married Troy Rudd on October 25, 2014, at their home in rural Ellisville, IL. He survives, along with her stepfather and mother, Paul and DeYonne Farr of Table Grove; one son, Keith (Alaira) Allard of Lewistown; a step-daughter, Taylor Rudd of Washington; one sister, Tamra (Jason) Stambaugh of Cuba; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Brandi worked at IGI in Peoria for 20 years.
Brandi loved her nieces and nephews, especially the babies. She enjoyed floating in ponds and fishing. She enjoyed the little things in life. Brandi was an avid Green Bay Packers fan like her father. She was known for her love of purses, perfume and candles. She also enjoyed playing cards, traveling with Troy, and spending time with family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Wiley Lutheran Church in rural Ellisville, with the Reverend Ardith Corsaw officiating. Burial will be at Wiley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown, IL, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Team Brandi Fund, Wiley Lutheran Church or the .
To view Brandi's life tribute video or to send online condolences, visit henrylange.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019