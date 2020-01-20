|
|
Brandon M. Buckley
CHILLICOTHE - Brandon M. Buckley, 20, of Chillicothe passed away on Friday evening January 17, 2020.
He was born on May 3, 1999, to Michael and Francie (Ladd) Buckley.
He is survived by his parents of Chillicothe; brothers and sisters, Samantha Buckley, Hannah (Brody Thompson), Zachary Buckley, Tony Buckley, Resse Buckley, Autumn Buckley, Anna Buckley and TJ Buckley; maternal grandparents, Jim and Clara Keith; a nephew, Hendrix Thompson; and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jack and Joann Buckley; and one aunt.
Brandon was an Illinois Valley Central High School graduate. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being with his friends, and hanging out with his cousin, Mic, and his two dogs, Teal and Baby Red.
A funeral service will be on Thursday morning, January 23, 2020, at 11 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. The Rev. Ron Martz will officiate. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will take place at the Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gift of Hope or the Peoria Regional Learning Center.
Brandon's memorial website may be viewed at www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020