Brenda Hopkins-Cox
MORTON - Brenda E. Hopkins-Cox, 51, of Morton, formerly of Monmouth, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June of last year.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, September 25, followed by a celebration of life service at 4 p.m., all at Grace Church in Morton. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are required.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Grace Church
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
