Brenda Hopkins-Cox

MORTON - Brenda E. Hopkins-Cox, 51, of Morton, formerly of Monmouth, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June of last year.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, September 25, followed by a celebration of life service at 4 p.m., all at Grace Church in Morton. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are required.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.



