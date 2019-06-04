|
Brett Swantek
PEORIA - Brett Swantek, 29, of Genoa, Nebraska, formerly of Peoria, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, as a result of a boating accident near Genoa.??
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 10:30 a.m. at the Twin River High School Auditorium, with Pastor Vern Olson officiating.?? A memorial service will also be held on June 23, at the Lake Camelot Club House in Peoria, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Genoa Fire and Rescue Squad.?? ?
Brett was born on December 22, 1989, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Nick and Sharon (Dubas) Swantek. They moved to Lincoln and then to Peoria, Illinois, for 10 years, where Brett found his passion for riding dirtbikes. ?Brett moved back to Genoa his senior year of high school, where he instantly fit in. He graduated from Twin River High School in 2008.??
Brett was united in marriage to Katie Bosak of Genoa on July 4, 2015. ?On September 17, 2016, Brett and Katie welcomed a son, Lane Swantek, into their world. Brett adapted quickly and was instantly the super dad everyone thought he would be. ?
Brett is survived by: his wife, Katie Swantek; ?son, Lane Swantek; parents, Nick and Sharon Swantek; sister, Jamie and Brett Gonigan; grandparents, Joe and Janet Swantek; grandmother, Marge Dubas; many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws?; and his dog, Jax?.
?Brett was preceded in death by his grandfather, Al Dubas.
Condolences may be sent at www.Ramaekersfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019